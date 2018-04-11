Hank Baskett has responded to ex Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce filing by petitioning for the same thing with his lawyer. The ex NFL player is still keeping mum about the issue, while the former Playboy model seems to have already moved on from their split.

While Wilkinson decided to make her divorce filing public, Baskett kept his cool and petitioned for the legal dissolution of their marriage on his own terms. The former football wide receiver reportedly filed for divorce hours after Wilkinson filed hers, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Baskett did not have hard feelings for his ex as he reportedly mirrored Wilkinson’s divorce papers in his own filing. He also cited irreconcilable differences as the main reason for their desire to end their marriage, as shown in the court documents obtained by news outlets.

Both Baskett and Wilkinson listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018. They are also requesting for joint legal and physical custody over their two kids, 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah Mary, as per People.

Since filing for divorce last Friday, April 6, Wilkinson is said to be “in a much better place,” a insider close to the “Kendra on Top” star told Us Weekly. Wilkinson is currently leaning on her best friend Jessica Hall for support as she welcomes single life again.

“Jessica is helping Kendra move on,” the insider revealed. “Kendra feels free and wants to let loose a little bit and just have a good time.” It’s not clear yet if Wilkinson is open to dating now that she’s separated from Baskett.

The news about Baskett’s divorce filing comes two days after the couple put on a united front at daughter Alijah’s soccer game. The ex-couple and their kids were reportedly joined by Baskett’s parents after the game when they headed to get frozen yogurt from Mechie’s in Calabasas.

Baskett and Wilkinson tied the knot in June 2009. Throughout their marriage, they faced a lot of challenges including Baskett’s cheating scandal with transgender model Ava Sabrina London in 2014 while Wilkinson was still eight months pregnant with their daughter. Despite Baskett’s infidelity at the time, Wilkinson decided to forgive her man and opted to work things out to save their family.

Photo: Getty Images/John Parra