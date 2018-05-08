May 8 marks the 134th birthday of the 33rd President of the United States Harry S. Truman. The day is also known as “Truman Day” — one of 12 official state holidays in Missouri, the state where Truman was born.

Truman achieved a lot while in the White House, although not all his achievements were free from controversy. On one hand, he helped rebuild postwar Europe and worked to contain communism and on the other hand, he took the decision to drop the atom bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, and also led the United States into the Korean War.

Regardless of the scandals surrounding his presidency, Truman never let go of humor when it came to delivering speeches or holding conversations. Here are a few quotes from Truman, courtesy of Brainy Quote:

“Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.”

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”

“Carry the battle to them. Don't let them bring it to you. Put them on the defensive and don't ever apologize for anything.”

“In reading the lives of great men, I found that the first victory they won was over themselves... self-discipline with all of them came first.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Hulton Archive

“A pessimist is one who makes difficulties of his opportunities and an optimist is one who makes opportunities of his difficulties.”

“You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.”

“The atom bomb was no 'great decision.' It was merely another powerful weapon in the arsenal of righteousness.”

“It is understanding that gives us an ability to have peace. When we understand the other fellow's viewpoint, and he understands ours, then we can sit down and work out our differences.”

“The President is always abused. If he isn't, he isn't doing anything.”

“You know that being an American is more than a matter of where your parents came from. It is a belief that all men are created free and equal and that everyone deserves an even break.”

“When even one American — who has done nothing wrong — is forced by fear to shut his mind and close his mouth — then all Americans are in peril.”

“The buck stops here!”

“You can never get all the facts from just one newspaper, and unless you have all the facts, you cannot make proper judgments about what is going on.”

“Those who want the Government to regulate matters of the mind and spirit are like men who are so afraid of being murdered that they commit suicide to avoid assassination.”

“I would rather have peace in the world than be President.”

“Study men, not historians.”

“When you get to be President, there are all those things, the honors, the twenty-one gun salutes, all those things. You have to remember it isn't for you. It's for the Presidency.”

“All the president is, is a glorified public relations man who spends his time flattering, kissing, and kicking people to get them to do what they are supposed to do anyway.”

“We shall never be able to remove suspicion and fear as potential causes of war until communication is permitted to flow, free and open, across international boundaries.”

“Any man who has had the job I've had and didn't have a sense of humor wouldn't still be here.”

“All my life, whenever it comes time to make a decision, I make it and forget about it.”