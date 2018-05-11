It's been one year since ABC made the decision to cancel the Tim Allen led series "Last Man Standing," a choice which was criticized by fans of the series at the time. Now, one year later, it's worth noting that a new show may be filling the void left behind when the more conservative skewed series came to an end.

When ABC announced that the series was going to be canceled, the decision was met with uproar, mainly from conservative site likes Breitbart and Alex Jones' Infowars, which claimed the series had been canceled because it held a less liberal view and because Allen himself had previously come out to discuss how it was difficult to be a Conservative in Hollywood.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Despite the uproar, however, ABC remained firm on their decision, and the series was not picked up elsewhere.

Now, a new show has potentially filled the void in some way when it comes to showing a Conservative viewpoint on a network comedy series. Once again, the series which is picking up this viewpoint airs on ABC—and it just so happens to be the wildly popular "Roseanne" revival, which debuted in March to the highest live ratings ever recorded for a series. with Deadline reporting that after Live+7 ratings were factored in, the show's premiere drew a total of 27.3 million total viewers.

Even more so than Allen, Roseanne Barr, who stars as the title character, is known for her Conservative political views and is very vocal about her support of President Donald Trump. That has extended to her character's viewpoint on the show, though it puts her at odds with her family.

In the premiere episode, Roseanne and her sister, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) were at odds with one another due to their differing political viewpoints. Roseanne had proudly voted for Trump on the show, while Jackie had been a Hilary Clinton supporter who wound up voting for Jill Stein after caving to negative press about her initial chosen candidate. The two wound up resolving their issues at the end of the episode, though the series has still tackled over issues that are often seen as controversial on both sides of the political spectrum.

Unlike "Last Man Standing," there is no worry from fans that "Roseanne" won't be back on ABC's schedule next year. Shortly after the news of the impressive debut ratings, the network quickly renewed it for another season.

Photo: ABC/Adam Rose