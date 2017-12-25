A new year means a new lineup of movies and TV shows on HBO's streaming service, HBO NOW and HBO GO. The cable channel will be adding a large selection of new shows and movies to its lineup beginning January 1. However, that does mean some titles will need to be removed, meaning fans will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy them before they're gone for good.

One big addition movie fans can look forward to seeing on the streaming service in the new year is the entire Harry Potter film franchise, with all eight movies available for streaming beginning on Jan. 1, alongside "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." This will be the first time these movies have been made available on a single streaming service, which will undoubtedly bring fans of the franchise flocking to the service.

In addition, other highly anticipated titles that are arriving will include the "Back To The Future" movies, as well as "The Fate of the Furious" and "How to Train Your Dragon," which will arrive throughout the month.

Check out the list below to find out what HBO NOW is adding in January, and what's leaving.

Theatrical Premieres:

"In A Valley Of Violence" (2016) - Jan. 2

"Everything, Everything" (2017) - Jan. 6

"The Fate of the Furious" (Extended Version, 2017) - Jan. 13

"Morgan" (2016) - Jan. 17

"Snatched" (2017) - Jan. 20

"All Eyez on Me" (2017) - Jan. 27

New Original Programming:

"David Bowie: The Last Five Years" - Jan. 8

"Mosaic," a six-part Limited Series – Jan. 22

"The Number on Great-Grandpa's Arm" - Jan. 27

"May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers" - Jan. 29

Series Premieres:

"Crashing" Season 2 Premiere – Jan. 14

"Divorce" Season 2 Premiere – Jan. 14

"High Maintenance" Season 2 Premiere – Jan. 19

"Real Time With Bill Maher" Season 16 Premiere – Jan. 20

Estrenos en Español:

"Alex, Listen to Your Heart" (2016) - Jan. 2

"El Techno" ("On The Roof") (2016) - Jan. 5

"La punta del iceberg" ("The Tip Of The Iceberg") (2016) - Jan. 12

"Promoción fantasma" ("Ghost Graduation") (2012) - Jan. 19

"La cara oculta" ("The Hidden Face") (2011) - Jan. 26

Starting Jan. 1:

"(500) Days of Summer" (2009)

"12 Rounds" Unrated Version (2009)

"A Christmas Carol" (1984)

"Back to the Future" (1985)

"Back to the Future II" (1989)

"Back to the Future III" (1990)

"The Box" (2009)

"Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore" (2010)

"Domestic Disturbance" (2001)

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002)

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1" (2010)

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows, Part 2" (2011)

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005)

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009)

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007)

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004)

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001)

"Holes" (2003)

"Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" (1992)

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989)

"How to Train Your Dragon" (2010)

"The Hours" (2002)

"I Love You, Beth Cooper" (2009)

"The Informant!" (2009)

"Kindergarten Cop" (1990)

"National Lampoon's Animal House" (1978)

"Role Models" Unrated Version (2009)

"Semi-Pro" Director's Cut (2008)

"Shrek Forever After" (2010)

"Sideways" (2004)

"Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" Unrated Version (2009)

"The Time Traveler's Wife" (2009)

"Three Kings" (1999)

"Waterworld" (1995)

Leaving Jan. 31: