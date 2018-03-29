Graphic photos show a headless chicken that survived for a week after being decapitated. The chicken, from the Mueang Ratchaburi district of Ratchaburi Province in central Thailand, was hailed "a true warrior" as it fought for its life and survived for days.

The photos show the chicken without its head, somehow still standing as people were baffled to see it moving. The chicken was adopted by a veterinary doctor, Supakadee Arun Thong, who had been feeding it by dropping food down its neck. The doctor also gave the chicken antibiotics hoping it would survive.

According to Daily Mail, Thong told a local newspaper that the bird seemed tame and was responding well to the food and medication.

"The animal has its life. If it wants to live, we feed it," she said, adding there were concerns of the chicken's tongue soon falling out as it continued to dry.

It remains unclear how the chicken lost its head. Locals speculated the chicken might have been attacked by another animal due to which its head was decapitated.

"Who will take him and care for him? He will need lifelong care. I have to admit that this chicken is a true warrior with a very tough heart," Thong said.

This is not the first incident were a chicken survived after being decapitated. A chicken lived for 18 months after losing its head in Utah from 1945 to 1947. The animal was called Mike the headless chicken, also known as Miracle Mike.

Initially, the story was believed to be a hoax but was later confirmed after Mike's owner took him to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City to establish the facts.

Mike was beheaded so that he could be cooked for supper, but the axe that was used to decapitate him failed to cut his jugular vein, leaving one ear and most of the brain stem intact while his head was off his body. As the jugular vein remained intact, the chicken did not bleed to death.

