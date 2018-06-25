Police visited Heather Locklear’s home twice on Sunday night after receiving a call about a disturbance at the home. While the officers found no crime taking place during the first house call, the second one ended with Locklear getting arrested.

The 56-year-old was reportedly intoxicated when the 911 call was made, according to TMZ, and when the cops came to her home for the second time, the situation got physical. One officer tried to disconnect Locklear from members of her family and was reportedly punched by her in the process.

Later, when the paramedics arrived, Locklear allegedly punched an EMT who was putting her on a gurney. After she was checked out at a hospital, the “Melrose Place” alum was booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and an emergency personnel. Her bail was set at $20,000 and she was released from jail Monday morning once it was posted. Sources told TMZ that she will be checking herself into a hospital for treatment of alcohol abuse and mental health issues.

Her mug shot has been made available online.

Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

News of this incident comes just a week after the actress was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. Her mother had called the police when she and Locklear’s father visited their daughter and she became violent. Locklear was reportedly choking her mother and hitting her father while also threatening to kill herself. Personnel from both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff's Departments eventually arrived at the scene and took Locklear to a hospital.

This wasn’t the actress’ only 2018 arrest. Just a few months earlier, she was arrested for domestic violence. When the star was allegedly found physically fighting with her boyfriend in February, the cops were called, but when they tried to take her in, she resisted arrest and kicked three officers. Her list of charges for the incident included one count of felony domestic violence and three counts of assault on a police officer.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Discovery via Getty Images

Cops broke up another domestic violence scene involving Locklear in 2011, that time with then-boyfriend Jack Wagner. The two had gotten into a physical argument, but neither wanted to press charges once law enforcement arrived.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.