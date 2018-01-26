Helen Mirren is taking on a new royal role after playing Queen Elizabeth II.

The "Queen" star announced that she will be starring in HBO and Sky's upcoming mini-series "Catherine the Great." The four-part series will revolve around the 18th-century Russian monarch and her affair with Grigory Potemkin.

"I am very excited by the possibility of embodying a woman from history who grabbed and then wielded great power," Mirren told Variety. "She re-wrote the rules of governance by a woman, and succeeded to the extent of having the word 'Great' attached to her name, Catherine the Great."

Mirren's new royal TV show was written by Nigel William and directed by Philip Martin. Martin also directed seven episodes of "The Crown."

The "Woman in Gold" star already insisted that she would not be playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II again. So, this will be the closest royal role that one can witness from the actress.

Mirren was once offered the role of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," but she declined. When asked about joining the series, the star was firm in her choice to move forward.

"We must all move on, and me most of all. They'll find many wonderful actresses and they'll have a grand time," Mirren said.

Mirren's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II gained praises from her critics and the monarch, herself. In 2007, she won an Oscar for the said role.

In 2011, Mirren met the queen face to face at Buckingham Palace. Their meeting took place at a reception that aimed to celebrate young people in the performing arts. She also met Prince William and Prince Harry whom she described as charming.

"I've met Harry. I've met the queen, briefly. And I've met Prince Harry and William. They're both unbelievably charming, very straightforward, very charming, and a great credit to their father, Prince Charles," Mirren told Ellen DeGeneres on "Ellen Show."

When Mirren hosted Saturday Night Live in April 2011, she admitted that even if everyone was very convinced of her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in her movie "The Queen," she is very different from the monarch.

"'I'd like to say something for the record, although I played the Queen I am nothing like her," Mirren said (via Daily Mail). "I may have been appointed Dame of the British Empire, but I am not all scones and teacups, I'm more biscuits and D-cups."

Photo: Getty images/Kevin Winter