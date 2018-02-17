UKIP leader Henry Bolton recently likened the controversy he is involved in with what Princess Diana went through when she was still alive.

During a recent interview, Bolton slammed the media for taking such a strong interest in his personal life. The disgraced leader was criticized for leaving his wife and getting into a relationship with a much younger model named Jo Marney.

Bolton once again made headlines after Marney’s racist comments against Meghan Markle were released. Following the incident, Bolton confirmed that he and Marney are no longer dating.

“The only people that are truly affected by that are my wife and children, and I feel deeply, deeply sad for what pain and hurt I’ve caused them but it’s a private matter and it needs to be dealt with privately. I understand the scrutiny and public interested but it’s been going on for six weeks. There’s probably been nothing like that since the Profumo affair or Diana and Dodi Fayed,” he said.

Bolton also said that he doesn’t think he has done anything wrong. “I have gone through a huge degree of scrutiny and a massive amount of persona disruption over the last six weeks. It’s been an experience I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy… in hindsight I would have probably dealt with certain personal elements of it in a different way,” he said.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, UKIP members will decide on whether or not Bolton will continue to run the office. He said that he is the victim of his rivals attempt at destroying his name.

“The people who started complaining about this were people on the NEC, none of whom voted for me in the leadership election. Secondly there were a small number of individuals within the party, failed leadership contenders who saw an opportunity in me leaving my wife to go in for the kill – they’re stirring the pot – if they were truly dedicated to the party and their country and not to their own they would have stayed at their posts,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Cardy