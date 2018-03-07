A California herbalist suspected of malpractice in 2014 was charged Wednesday with child endangerment in connection with the death of a diabetic 13-year-old boy, officials said.

The suspect, Timothy Morrow, was charged with one count of practicing medicine without a license and one count of child abuse causing death, according to a news release from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. Morrow could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Wednesday that his office had filed criminal charges against Morrow over the child’s death.

"The allegations in this case underscore the serious health and safety risks of taking medical advice from someone who lacks a license and the proper training that goes with it," Feuer said. "No family should have to suffer the tragedy of losing a child because of irresponsible, un-credentialed medical advice."

In August 2014, Morrow started treating the victim's Type-1 diabetes with herbs, substituting insulin prescribed by the boy’s pediatrician, according to release.

The boy victim fell into a semi-comatose state following complications from his condition. Morrow allegedly visited the family’s home in Harbor Gateway to treat the boy after he became comatose.

The next day the victim slipped into cardiac arrest and died shortly afterward. Morrow allegedly told the boy’s parents to administer the herbal oils he sold instead of the insulin.

The boy’s mother said she met Morrow during one of his herbal seminars, which she frequently attended.

The victim would have lived had he received the proper medical treatment, the medical examiner said.

Morrow is scheduled for arraignment March 28 at the Los Angeles County Criminal Justice Center. The case is being investigated by the LAPD Harbor Division Homicide Detectives Unit.

