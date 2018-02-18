Ramon tries to figure out the meaning behind “11:11” and his strange dream in this week’s episode of “Here and Now.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 2 of the new HBO series, Ramon (Daniel Zovatto) and his therapist Dr. Farid Shokrani (Peter Macdissi) explore the possible psychic connection between “11:11” and the photograph at Dr. Shokrani’s office.

As Ramon found at the end of the series premiere, the woman in the photograph and in his dream is Dr. Shokrani’s mother. In the trailer teasing the rest of the season, Ramon asks Dr. Shokrani how his mom got into his dream when they don’t know each other personally. Dr. Shokrani doesn’t also have an explanation to it, but he believes that Ramon becoming his patient is “no accident.”

Also in the next episode, Greg (Tim Robbins), who is partly disturbed by Ramon’s potential mental health issues, loses his cool in the classroom. “You’re supposed to be outdoors causing trouble while you still can,” the Philosophy professor tells his students in the clip, much to their confusion.

Photo: HBO/Ali Paige Goldstein

While there’s something off about Greg, Ashley (Jerrika Hinton) thinks that his adoptive father isn’t mentally ill. “Dad is [just] depressed because the world is so much more fucked up than he ever thought it could be,” Ashley tells her brother Duc (Raymond Lee) in the trailer.

Speaking of Duc, the successful life coach gets good feedback about his manuscript, but his mood is dampened by the publisher’s request. Does it have something to do with Duc being a celibate?

Elsewhere in the next episode, Audrey (Holly Hunter) is enlisted to help break up a politically incorrect new society at school. Meanwhile, Ashley and her younger sister Kristen (Sosie Bacon) run into trouble. While it’s unclear what they kind of trouble they run into, the pair is seen passing by a protest just outside the building of Planned Parenthood. Ashley tells Kristen not to engage with the protesters, but does she listen to her? Also, Ashley is seen being frisked by a police officer at some point in the trailer.

“Here and Now” Season 1, episode 2, titled “It’s Coming,” airs on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. Watch the trailer below: