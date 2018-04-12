Ramon seemingly runs away in the Season 1 finale of “Here and Now.”

According to the synopsis for the season-ender of the HBO series, Ramon (Daniel Zovatto) goes missing after a disturbing family incident.

In the trailer for the hour, Ramon appears to have distanced himself from his loved ones after he unintentionally hurt his niece Hailey (Avynn Crowder-Jones) at the end of last week’s episode.

In the final moment of Season 1, episode 9, Ramon and Hailey were hanging out in the tree house when the former hallucinated once again. Ramon saw flames climbing up the structure, and since Hailey previously told him that she smelled the smoke, the game developer thought that the fire was real. In an attempt to save Hailey, Ramon threw her out of the tree house, much to her parents’ horror.

In the trailer for the next episode, Ashley (Jerrika Hinton) rushes to a crying Hailey to check if she’s fine after the fall. Hailey’s father, Malcolm (Joe Williamson), on the other hand, runs straight to Ramon and punches him in the face. When Greg (Tim Robbins) and Duc (Raymond Lee) manage to stop Malcolm from further beating Ramon, the soccer trainer remarks that his wife’s “whole family is nuts.”

Photo: HBO/Ali Paige Goldstein

Also in the season finale, Farid’s (Peter Macdiss) guilt drives him to extremes, damaging his family ties. “We’re afraid of you, Farid. We’re afraid of what’s happening to you,” Farid’s wife Layla (Necar Zadegan) tells him in the trailer.

“What’s happening to me is happening for a reason,” answers Farid, who is also seen visiting Imam Chuck (Michael Weaver) in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Greg gets enlightenment during a visit with Audrey’s (Holly Hunter) brother Ike (Ted Levine). “Do things feel normal to you?” Ike, who is diagnosed schizophrenic, asks Greg in the trailer.

“Whatever’s gonna happen is gonna happen whether we’d like it to or not,” answers the Philosophy professor.

Elsewhere in the episode, Audrey clashes with Steve (Tim DeKay) during and after a morning talk show, and Ashley and Malcolm weigh the pros and cons of a corporate future.

“Here and Now” Season 1 finale, titled “It’s Here,” airs on Sunday, April 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. Watch the trailer for the episode below: