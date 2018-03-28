Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot soon, and their reception will take place at the Frogmore House.

The Kensington Palace previously confirmed that 200 of the couple’s closest family and friends have been invited to the intimate reception. Ahead of the May 19 gathering, Town & Country shared some stunning photos and information about the beautiful estate.

Frogmore House is an official royal residence that is located in Home Park. It was originally bought by George III in 1972 as a gift for his wife, Queen Charlotte. Since then, the property has been in the possession of the royal family.

Inside the house are decors created by the 18th century painter Mary Moser. Outside of the sprawling estate are approximately 4,000 trees and shrubs. A royal mausoleum where Prince Albert and Queen Victoria are buried may also be found there.

In November, Prince Harry and Markle went to the Frogmore House for their engagement pictorial. At that time, they still haven’t announced that their intimate wedding reception will be held in the same venue. The three breathtaking engagement pictures were also released via the palace’s Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are not the first royal couple to hold a reception at the Frogmore House. In 2008, Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly also invited their friends and family there.

And unfortunately for fans, the Frogmore House, unlike the other royal properties, is not open to the public at all times. This year, visitors may head to the estate between June 5 and 7 for the charity days. In August, a pre-booked group of 15 people will get to visit the house on select days.

The Royal Collection website featured more information regarding the visiting slots for the Frogmore House. For instance, general visits will cost $15 per person. A private guided evening tour costs $43, and a tour of the Frogmore House and the Savill Garden costs $26. Tickets may be purchased online.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images