Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always wanted to have kids on their own even before they met each other.

During his previous interview on Telegraph’s “Mad World” podcast, the 33-year-old prince said that he would love to have kids someday. He also gushed over being a godfather to his five or six godchildren at that time.

When asked if he’s a wonderful godfather, Prince Harry said that he would like to think that he is.

“But I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone’s house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on [video games] or whatever it is, then I’ll try and do that. I’ve actually had a lot of practice for that,” he said.

Years ago, Markle also revealed that she bought a Cartier watch after “Suits” was renewed for a third season. She had “To M.M. from M.M.” engraved on it.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank Watch. When I found out ‘Suits’ had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. from M.M.’ And I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she told Hello! Magazine.

Following their engagement, Prince Harry and Markle told BBC News that they want to have kids sometime in the near future. But like Prince William and Kate Middleton, they might take a couple of years before Markle would get pregnant.

But in recent months, Markle joked about having kids during her visit to Belfast. While looking at some of the products by Shnuggle, Markle joked about potentially needing the entire range when she has her own baby.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, also told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry expressed his desire to become a dad really soon.

“My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He’s made no secret about wanting children,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP