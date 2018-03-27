Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos were recently combined to give royal fans an idea how their kids could look like.

Joe Mullins, an American forensic artist, created the images after studying the couple’s photos from the past couple of months. The results are oddly accurate, and both the boy and the girl look stunning.

Mullins gave the young girl Markle’s dark and luscious hair, while the young boy has Prince Harry’s red hair. The mock up photo of Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter shows that the girl also inherited her mom’s dark eyebrows and deep brown eyes. She also smiles like Prince Harry and has a thinner top lip than the bottom.

Prince Harry’s mini version, on the other hand, inherited the Windsor ears. He also has fuller lips and rosy cheeks.

However, it is important to note that there are no guarantees that this is how Prince Harry and Markle’s kids would really look like, but it’s nice to have some idea.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly considering having kids soon. Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, recently told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry and Markle would try to have kids right after their wedding.

“My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He’s made no secret about wanting children,” she said.

Nicholl added that Prince Harry was encouraged to have kids of his own after he saw Prince William with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Earlier this week, Markle also seemingly dropped a hint about having a royal baby soon. While in Belfast, Markle and Prince Harry took a special interest on one of the times being sold by Shnuggle, a baby product company.

Adam and Sinead Murphy, the owners of Shnuggle told the couple that they want to give them a non-slip baby bath for free. Prince Harry jokingly asked them how many they’ve got. Markle added (via Today), “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole lot!”

And Prince Harry also said that a no-slip baby bath could take away all the fun in bath time.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images