Nickelodeon’s “Just Jordan” aired its series finale 10 years ago, on April 5, 2008, and though the show didn’t get a proper ending because it was canceled around the time of the big 2007–2008 Writers Guild of America strike, it was still a loved two-season series. It followed Jordan (Lil’ JJ) as he and his family moved from Arkansas to Los Angeles where he quickly found his footing working at his grandfather’s diner, playing basketball and making a good group of friends.

In celebration of the show’s anniversary, let’s see what the “Just Jordan” cast is up to now.

Lil’ JJ (Jordan)

After finishing up on Nickelodeon, Lil’ JJ, who also goes by Jay Lewis, hopped over to ABC Family (now Freeform) to play Duncan on the hit drama “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” His role only lasted for a few episodes, but he had other things to keep him busy in those immediate years after “Just Jordan.”

Aside from a few acting projects here and there, Lewis also attended Arkansas Baptist College and graduated in 2013. During his college years, Lewis kept working, having roles on shows like “Men of a Certain Age” and “The Killing.” Most recently, he was on the TVOne series “The Rickey Smiley Show” from 2013 to 2014 and in the 2015 drama “Brotherly Love” with Keke Palmer and Romeo Miller. Coming up, he’s working on a new comedy film called “The Workout Room,” according to IMDb.

Eddy Martin (Joaquin)

Although he didn’t have another onscreen role for two years after “Just Jordan” ended, Martin landed a couple of big roles in 2010, including that of Jandro for a couple of episodes of “Dexter” and of Thad in multiple episodes of the musical series “Glee.” From there, he had a few different projects, like “Hansel & Gretel Get Baked” in 2013 and an episode of “Castle” in 2015 and, most recently, the short film “400 Miles” in 2016. Aside from acting, he also directs short films, works as a photographer and creates music that he shares on SoundCloud.

Raven Goodwin (Tangie)

Upon wrapping up this show in 2008, Goodwin laid pretty low until 2010 when she starred in the short-lived ABC Family series “Huge” with Nikki Blonsky. Though that show didn’t last long, the actress moved right over to its sister network, Disney Channel, for “Good Luck Charlie” from 2010 to 2014 with Bridgit Mendler. She’s also been working on the show “Being Mary Jane,” which stars Gabrielle Union, on and off since 2013. In 2017, Goodwin played the role of Eliza on Showtime’s “SMILF,” and she was recently promoted to series regular for the second season.

Justin Chon (Tony)

Only a few months after the Nickelodeon series ended, Chon ended up on the big screen in the blockbuster adaptation of the “Twilight” novel as Eric, a character he played in all of the sequels that followed. He also held roles in movies and shows like “Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach” in 2009 and “Gigantic” in 2011. When 2013 rolled around, Chon had another big movie come out. This time it was the comedy “21 & Over” with Miles Teller and Skylar Astin. Most recently, he worked on “Dr. Ken” for a few episodes before landing a new series, “Deception,” which just premiered last month on ABC.

Kristen Combs (Monica)

Combs only acted for a couple more years after “Just Jordan,” with her last role being as Kara Jones in an episode of “Outlaw” in 2010. Per her LinkedIn, she started school at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2014 and is expected to graduate this year. She also works as a dance instructor at Studio88 Dance Company.

Chelsea Tavares (Autumn)

Though she joined “Just Jordan” later on in the series, Tavares became an integral part of the series as the love interest of Lewis’ Jordan. After she finished up, she went on to guest star on TV shows like “CSI: Miami” and “The Middle” before her film “Fright Night” with the late Anton Yelchin at the end of 2011. She worked on the one-season series “Ringer” with Sarah Michelle Gellar for a few episodes before heading over to ABC Family to star as Jordan in the final season of the much-loved gymnastics show “Make It or Break It.” She most recently worked on the thriller series “Tycoon” and the action-comedy show “Lethal Weapon.” Aside from acting, she’s also been known to share her singing skills on YouTube and SoundCloud.