Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle will travel to Cheshire on board the Royal Train on Wednesday. Here’s a look into the transportation’s interiors.

The Royal Train consists of nine carriages, but only seven are used depending on the Queen’s entourage. The Royal Train was first built over a hundred years ago, and it also serves as the only private, non-commercial train service that caters to the royal family.

Inside the Royal Train is bedrooms decorated in pastel hues, a full-size bath, and more. Prince Philip has his own carriage as well, and it features seven chairs with mint green cushions and a table. There is also a fully-functional dining area for the Queen and the other members of the royal family.

The Royal Train also has a sitting room with a sofa, hand-stitched velvet cushions, armchairs, and a small dining table where the Queen and her husband typically have breakfast. In order to make sure that the Royals will have a comfortable ride, the operators of the train see to it that they do not pass by bumpy tracks.

Her Majesty’s staff also have accommodation on the board the Royal Train. Single beds with a small table, trashcan, bottled water, and a telephone are also available.

The Queen also has another desk where she does her paperwork while traveling overnight.

By the looks of it, the Queen and Markle won’t sleep in the same room. But the two royals will have plenty of time to talk to each other. In fact, there are speculations suggesting that the Queen and Markle would discuss their shared loved for Malta.

The Queen and Markle’s trip to Cheshire will take place on Thursday, June 14. While there, they will officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge. The construction of the bridge was completed in October 2017. After this, the two royals will also open the Storyhouse, an establishment that operates as a library, theater, cinema, restaurant, bar, community center, and more.

Markle and the Queen will also have lunch at the Chester Town Hall alongside other guests of Cheshire West and Cheshire Council.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood