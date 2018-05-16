A prank by high school senior students of Cumberland High School in Wisconsin is being acclaimed by the Cumberland Police Department as ‘one of the best senior pranks the school has ever seen.’

Early Monday morning, the police department received a phone call that a car had been driven into the side of a local school, near the principal’s office. But when the officers arrived, they discovered that it was a prank by the high school students who had graduated this weekend.

At midnight Sunday, four students gutted the engine, removed the car’s front seats, panels, wiring and other parts bit by bit and then cut off the remaining front portion. They then tugged the half car and attached it to the school wall, making it appear as though the front of the vehicle was stuck inside the school building.

They also improved their prank by fixing black plastic on the wall, creating the illusion so it seemed the car crashed through the wall's bricks. They also placed bricks around the wreck and used electric tape behind the vehicle to imitate tire skid marks.

"CHS Class of 2018 — We’re bustin’ out!!” was written on the back window of the car.

Konur Pasko, one of the students who planned the prank, told BuzzFeed News that the idea originated from a conversation with his father and three of his friends from class.

"We have always joked with my father that the school was a jail and once we graduated that we were going to bust out of this place, that’s where the phrase on the rear window of the car, 'CHS Class of 2018 — We’re Bustin Out,' came from,” he said.

"We didn’t want to attract any attention from the police because we wanted the prank to be as believable as we could make it,” he added.

When the students and staff arrived in the morning, they were shocked to see a car stuck in the wall of the principal’s cabin. On a closer look, it turned out the car was just attached to the wall.

The prank did not cause any damage to the school property. "Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulations to all the seniors who are graduating," police said, NBC-affiliae TMJ4 reported, citing a Facebook post that seems to have been deleted since.

“It looked very, very real. But then I thought, this has gotta be a prank. If this is the worst thing our kids are going to do, we've got some pretty darn good kids," said principal Ritchie Narges.

Pusko said he wanted to promote senior pranks, because they can be a great laugh when they are done right without causing any harm.

