Doug Reinhardt’s wife Natalie Sutton was recently arrested after she gave the “The Hills” alum a beating. Reinhardt reportedly called police after obtaining injuries from the incident, which happened while he was still recovering from a serious knee operation.

Law enforcement sources exclusively disclosed to TMZ on Wednesday that Sutton was arrested last Saturday in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Police reportedly received a phone call from an injured and bloodied Reinhardt who reported Sutton for beating him with a metal crutch.

It wasn’t clear what stimulated Sutton to beat up the television personality, but it was revealed that she was drunk at the time of the incident. Reinhardt was simply sitting on a couch while on the mend after an ACL operation when Sutton went ballistic, grabbed the baseball player’s metal crutch and started hitting him.

Sources said Sutton swung the metal crutch while targeting Reinhardt’s head and his recuperating knee. The incident was a bit of a shock since the two had gone to dinner earlier and returned to their hotel together.

Paradise Valley Office Department’s public information officer, Steven McGhee, told People that Sutton was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. He also revealed that Sutton was charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault.

Sutton was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, but she was released shortly after. She was ordered to stay away from Reinhardt, Daily Mail has learned. Meanwhile, Reinhardt filed for divorce on Monday. Reinhardt and Sutton tied the knot October last year.

Reinhardt is mostly known for his appearance on “The Hills” from 2008 to 2009. He was formerly engaged to his co-star Allie Lutz. He also made headlines in the past for dating actress Amanda Bynes, but called it quits in 2009. He went on to date hotel heiress Paris Hilton, but the two broke up after 14 months.

A rep for Reinhardt did not respond to requests for comment. It’s not known if Sutton made a plea in connection with the case. The latter’s lawyer has also remained mum on the issue.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano