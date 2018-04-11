This time last year, Viacom gave “Hit The Floor” fans the gift of renewing the dance drama for a fourth season. The present came with a twist - the series would be moving from VH1 to its sister network, BET when it returned. To celebrate the anniversary of the good news, a new gift has arrived: the first Season 4 promo.

BET aired the 15-second video (watch above) during the series premiere of its new show “In Contempt” on Tuesday night, before sharing it on its social media platforms. In the promo, fans will recognize some familiar faces, like Katherine Bailess (Kyle), while also noticing a few new ones. Teyana Taylor and Kyndall are fresh to the series, but with their characters front and center in the clip, it’s clear viewers will get to know them in the show very quickly.

Photo: VH1

If that short segment wasn’t enough, here’s what the network has to say about the new season of the series:

BET is bringing back fan-favorite scripted dance drama “HIT THE FLOOR”! The steamy series will continue to explore the fame, money, power and sex in professional basketball through the eyes of the LA Devils and its dance team, the Devil Girls. Fans can expect familiar faces, as well as new dancers and basketball players who will fight to stake their claim under the red hot spotlight of Devils Nation. Multi-talented Teyana Taylor joins the cast to mix things up and show off her signature moves!

With one gift not nearly enough, the “Hit The Floor” Twitter account teased that there would be more on its way, including the Season 4 premiere date. “Might just drop it tomorrow,” the account posted on Tuesday, which earned a quick and excited response from the show’s creator and executive producer, James LaRosa.

Well, it seems they meant to tweet “definitely will” instead of “might” because Bossip just revealed the show’s official return date and it’s right around the corner. Fans have waited a long time for the drama-filled series to return and they’ll only have to wait a few more months because the show will be back with new episodes on July 10 at 10 p.m. EDT.

With the series now airing late at night on Tuesdays, LaRosa tweeted that fans should expect “more flesh and filth” in the new season. With all the fun and drama fans have seen in the first three seasons of the series, that’s hard to imagine, but also a promise viewers can’t wait to see the show keep.

What’s that? Your mouth just hit the floor because of all this exciting news? Well, pick it back up because you’re going to have to try to keep your cool until “Hit The Floor” returns with Season 4 on BET on July 10 at 10 p.m. EDT.