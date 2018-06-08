Developer IO Interactive and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have announced “Hitman 2.” The upcoming game in the “Hitman” franchise will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 13.

The developer and publisher just released a trailer for “Hitman 2” that features a voice over from actor Sean Bean. The clip also shows the return of Agent 47 and the continuation of his story as he hunts down the Shadow Client and expose his militia once and for all. Interestingly, 47 will learn a hidden truth about his past that will change everything.

“We are very proud to announce ‘HITMAN 2’ as the next exciting chapter in our ever-expanding world of assassination. Building on the success of our previous game, ‘HITMAN 2’ introduces exciting new features, new modes, and franchise firsts to make for a larger and richer game,” IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said.

“Hitman 2,” which shouldn’t be confused with 2002’s “Hitman 2: Silent Assassin,” won’t be an episodic adventure like 2016’s “Hitman,” according to IGN. This means that the full game will be released on Nov. 13 and users won’t have to wait for new episodes to continue the game’s storyline.

“‘Hitman 2’ takes players on a global adventure across a mix of bustling international locations, including a vibrant Miami setting with the colorful ambience of an in-progress motorsport race bringing a new backdrop to the series. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, each intricate location provides multiple paths to discover and unparalleled game depth,” IO Interactive and WBIE said in a press release.

Photo: IO Interactive

“Hitman 2” also introduces new ways to play with the Sniper Assassin mode. This new mode is an online co-op gaming experience that allows two players to work together to take out their targets. Sniper Assassin mode can also be played by a single player. The new mode is available to play now as an early access bonus for those who pre-order the standard, Silver, Gold or Collector’s Edition of “Hitman 2.” Additionally, those who pre-order the Gold or Collector’s Edition will be able to play the game four days earlier than its official release.

The announcement of “Hitman 2” is seen as an accomplishment for IO Interactive. The studio was dropped by Square Enix last year, but it was able to become an independent company soon afterwards. The studio continued providing additional content to “Hitman” 2016 and even announced that a new game was on the way. In April, IO Interactive and WBIE entered a worldwide publishing and distribution agreement and announced the release of “Hitman: Definitive Edition.”

The standard edition of “Hitman 2” costs $59.99, while the Silver Edition costs $79.99 and it includes the first DLC. Meanwhile, the Gold Edition costs $99.99 and includes two DLC packs, according to The Verge.

Photo: IO Interactive