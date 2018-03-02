Vinessa Shaw has officially entered motherhood at the age of 41. The “Hocus Pocus” star gave birth to her first child with husband Kristopher Gifford in late February. The new mom has revealed more details about her firstborn, including the baby’s name.

Shaw took to Instagram on Thursday to announce to her fans that she and Gifford welcomed their first child together on Feb. 20, according to Us Weekly. She shared that she went through a long labor in giving birth to their baby.

“After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!! Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition,” Shaw captioned a black-and-white photo of baby Jack’s hand.

Shaw also grabbed the opportunity to thank everyone who helped her realize her dream of having her own child. “He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy! Okay that’s all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time,” she wrote.

The actress happily announced her pregnancy in August 2017. At the time, she also took to Instagram to share the good news to her fans. She shared a couple shot that her graphic designer husband edited to make it look like they were walking on the red carpet with the background saying, “Great News! I Am Pregnant.” “We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year,” she captioned the photo.

Though Shaw has appeared in several projects including “Ray Donovan,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Two Lovers” and many more, she is still mostly well known for playing Allison in Disney’s bewitching 1993 flick, “Hocus Pocus,” as per E! News. The classic also stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch and Omri Katz.

Speaking of “Hocus Pocus,” the film is getting remade into a TV movie. The project was said to be in its early stages in development when Deadline confirmed its existence last September. Also, producers have unfortunately decided to cast new actors to play the iconic characters.

