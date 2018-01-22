The deadline for prosecutors and lawyers to reach an agreement in the Holly Bobo murder trial loomed close Monday in Savannah, Tennessee. Judge C. Creed McGinley gave Dylan Adams, one of the men charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo, until Monday to plead guilty in order to avoid the possibility of the death penalty, WKRN-TV reported.

Lawyers in the case requested a recess until 1 p.m. local time, according to WBBJ-TV. Should prosecutors and lawyers not reach a plea agreement, a trial was scheduled to begin May 29.

The Holly Bobo case has drawn out for some time now. A 20-year-old nursing student, Bobo disappeared from her family’s Tennessee home in April 2011. Her remains were not located until more than three years later, when a hunter stumbled upon her skull while in the woods.

Dylan Adams’ brother, Zach Adams, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Bobo in September and sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years. In addition to the brothers, another man, Jason Autry was also charged in relation to the crime. Autry testified against Zach Adams and had previously reached a plea deal in the case, according to WKRN.

Should Dylan Adams go to trial and be convicted, he could face up to 51 years in prison, WREG-TV reported.

Bobo’s murder captured the attention of Tennessee and the rest of the nation after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched the most expensive and extensive search for a missing person in the state’s history. Despite that, it took years for them to find Bobo’s remains.

Zach Adams’ September trial revealed grisly details about Bobo’s murder. Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Adams kidnapped Bobo, drugged her, raped her and shot her before asking Jason Autry to help him dispose of the body.

Autry appeared during the trial to testify against Zach Adams. He alleged he was high on drugs and helped Zach Adams dispose of the body. He said when they were taking Bobo’s body out of the car, he realized she was still alive.

“I see a foot moving and I hear a sound of distress come out of the blanket,” Autry said during the trial. “At that time I walked to the door of the passenger side…and I told [Zach Adams], this f------ b---- is still alive. She’s heard my name called and me talking and all.”

After they realized she was still alive, Zach Adams pulled out a gun and shot her, Autry testified.

“I had just shot one hell of a load of dope,” Autry said. “When I heard the gun go off I came to my senses. I realized this boy made bad mistakes.”

Photo: Facebook