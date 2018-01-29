The remains of nursing student Holly Bobo were finally laid to rest in a local family cemetery Friday, nearly seven years after the 20-year-old went missing from her home in Parsons in Decatur County, Tennessee, in April 2011.

Bobo's remains were found in September 2014 in the woods after a hunter stumbled upon her skull. Her family held a small private service to bury the remains, which they received last week.

The burial comes days after one of the three accused in Bobo's murder case was convicted of killing her. Dylan Adams, who was the third convict in Bobo's murder, entered a plea deal in order to avoid the possibility of the death penalty. He was one of the three men charged with kidnapping, raping, and killing Bobo.

Adams' brother, Zach Adams, too was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Bobo and was sentenced to life in prison. In addition to the brothers, another man, Jason Autry, was also charged in relation to the crime. However, Autry had entered into a plea deal in the case at the time and testified against Zach.

In his testimony, Autry said that the Adams brothers initially presumed Bobo to be dead, however, they later realized that she was alive, following which they shot her dead.

Photo: Reuters/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

“I saw a foot moving and I heard a sound of distress coming out of the blanket,” Autry testified at the time. “At the time I walked to the door of the passenger side … and I told [Adams], ‘This f---- b---- is still alive. She’s heard my name called and me talking and all.”

Autry alleged that when Zach realized Holly was still alive, he pulled out a pistol and shot her.

“Since the start of this investigation, our priority has been to pursue justice for the family and friends of Holly Bobo,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director Mark Gwyn said in a statement after Zach was convicted in the case in September. “Today, though we are gratified by the jury’s verdict, our thoughts remain with them. We hope today’s verdict brings a small sense of closure to those who loved Holly Bobo and stand prepared to assist prosecutors in the trials of the additional defendants in the case.”

Bobo went missing from her family’s Tennessee home in 2011. She was last seen by her brother when she had entered the woods behind the family’s home. At the time, her brother had told police that he saw a man dressed in camouflage enter the woods. He told police that at first, he assumed that the man was Bobo’s boyfriend, however, he dialed 911 after he found blood outside the house. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an extensive search to find Bobo thereafter.