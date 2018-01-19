The release date for Apple’s much-anticipated HomePod speaker could be just around the corner, an FCC approval spotted by 9to5Mac suggests.

Apple revealed the HomePod at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June and promised to ship the device during the recent holiday season. The company then pushed back the launch date.

A recent FCC approval for the HomePod could mean Apple is now ready to start shipping the device. The filing shows an image of the bottom of the Siri-powered speaker. The document shows where the FCC label will be located. The label includes the model number, FCC ID, serial number and other details.

The FCC filing image can be seen below:

Photo: via fccid.io

Apple was supposed to release the speaker last month, but the company announced in November it was pushing back the launch date.

“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers,” Apple International Business Times at the time. “We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.”

Besides the FCC filing, a report from China claims shipments for the HomePod could begin in February. One of the two suppliers for the HomePod, Inventec, said production of the speaker is underway, Taiwan News said citing China’s UDN. Foxconn Technology Group is also working on the HomePod’s production. Suppliers said initial sales of the device could reach 10 million units.

Homepod Features, Price

Apple’s site says the HomePod features a “seamless mesh fabric designed for both aesthetic and acoustic performance.” The 6.8-inch device includes Apple’s A8 chip, which is found in the iPhone 6, as well as a high‑excursion woofer, seven horn-loaded tweeters (each with its own custom amplifier) and a six-microphone array.

Apple’s smart speaker will know where in the room it has been placed and will be able to sense when another HomePod has been added. The device will also have multi-room speaker support via AirPlay 2. While the device can be controlled by voice, users can also tap the top of the speaker to play, pause or change the volume.

The HomePod will come in White and Space Gray colors, and has a $349 price tag.

Apple HomePod Vs. Amazon Echo Devices

The cost of the Apple speaker is much higher than rival devices. Amazon sells the second generation Echo Dot for as low as $49.99, while its most expensive speaker, the Echo Show, is priced at $229.

Amazon was able to take advantage of the HomePod’s delay during the holiday shopping season. The company announced after Christmas that it had sold tens of millions of Alexa-powered devices worldwide, selling millions of Echo Dot devices alone. Amazon said the Echo Dot was the top-selling device across all categories on the shopping platform this past holiday season. The Echo Dot’s price was heavily discounted during the holidays, which may have lured customers to buy the device.