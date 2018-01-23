About 930 light-years away from Earth is a gas giant exoplanet that orbits its host star in less than three days. Named CoRoT-2b, the planet’s fast and close orbit results in really high surface temperatures, earning it the classification of a “hot Jupiter,” given the similarities it shares with Jupiter, in terms of physical properties.

These “hot Jupiters” are often tidally locked to their parent stars, which means one side always faces the star while the other gazes at the void of space (like the relationship between Earth and the moon). The star-facing side is naturally much hotter than the other half, and the hottest point on it tends to be the one that is closest to star, which would be along the planet’s equator.

Observations have shown strong winds blowing eastward near the equator on this class of exoplanets, which is in sync with astrophysicists’ theories. This wind sometimes causes the hottest spot to move a little east of the center. But CoRoT-2b has scientists puzzled because its hottest spot lies to the west of the center.

“We’ve previously studied nine other hot Jupiter, giant planets orbiting super close to their star. In every case, they have had winds blowing to the east, as theory would predict. But now, nature has thrown us a curveball. On this planet, the wind blows the wrong way. Since it’s often the exceptions that prove the rule, we are hoping that studying this planet will help us understand what makes hot Jupiters tick,” Nicolas Cowan, an astronomer at McGill University, Canada, and a co-author of a new study on the subject, said in a statement Monday.

The discovery of CoRoT-2b, which is about 3.3 times as massive as Jupiter and has a radius of about 1.4 times, was announced in December 2007. Its huge size, likely a result of the planet’s atmosphere inflating due to the heat from its star. The planet’s temperature, estimated to be upward of 1,200 degrees Celsius, is considered too hot, even given its proximity to the star. It also has a “puzzling spectrum of light emissions from its surface” that makes it an interesting object for scientists to study.

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle (IPAC)

The study offered three possible explanations for the unusual wind patterns on CoRoT-2b, but each of those brings with them a new set of questions.

For one, the planet’s spin along its own axis could be extremely slow, with one revolution taking longer than an orbit around the star. That would explain a westward movement of the equatorial winds but would go against theories of the gravitational interaction between planets and stars in such close orbits.

There could also be an interaction between the planet’s atmosphere and its magnetic field, which could be modifying its wind patterns. Or the presence of large clouds on the planet’s eastern side could be affecting observations. Researchers expressed hope that the launch of NASA’s James Webb Telescope in 2019 would offer some insight.

"We’ll need better data to shed light on the questions raised by our finding. Fortunately, the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch next year, should be capable of tackling this problem. Armed with a mirror that has 100 times the collecting power of Spitzer’s, it should provide us with exquisite data like never before,” Lisa Dang, a McGill Ph.D. student and lead author of the study, said in the statement.

The study, titled “Detection of a westward hotspot offset in the atmosphere of hot gas giant CoRoT-2b,” appeared online Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.