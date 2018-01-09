An ice hotel in Quebec, Canada, faced an unlikely complication Tuesday when a small fire broke out in one of its rooms, hotel officials said.

Guests at the Hôtel de Glace were evacuated from their rooms following the blaze that disrupted their hotel stay. Hotel staff took precautionary measures to effectively tend to the visitors who occupied 13 of the lodging facility's 14 rooms, Metro News reported.

"The management of the Hôtel de Glace and Calypso Valcartier Group wishes to acknowledge the work of its staff and first responders who were able to apply emergency measures effectively," Jacques Desbois, the hotel's manager, said in a statement issued to International Business Times. "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this situation to our guests and we intend to put all the necessary efforts to allow a quick reopening of the Ice Hotel."

Fire temporarily shuts down Quebec City's ice hotel https://t.co/MepDr7KRUQ pic.twitter.com/Gq2H4BQD2B — CBC News (@CBCNews) January 9, 2018

The fire originated in a suite being used by two visitors. The source of the flames, however, remained unknown. Debois claimed that "in a room made out of ice and snow, there are few clues to look at," according to a statement issued to CBC News. Hotel officials did rule out that fire ignited from an electrical malfunction.

No injuries were reported following the incident, but guests were still transported to the local hospital as a precautionary step. The hotel visitors were discharged by medical professionals, hotel staff said.

An internal investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire. The ice hotel was expected to remain closed both Tuesday and Wednesday as a result.

The Hôtel de Glace previously caught fire in 2009 and caused damage to its administrative offices, according to Canoe. These offices were located in a separate region in the hotel building.

The Hôtel de Glace, which is entirely constructed by ice and snow, first launched 18 years ago. The 3-star hotel has revamped its design annually, with 2018 being no exception to this.

"Once again this year, the creative team worked hard to offer magic and enchantment," the hotel's website read. "A real work of art made of ice and snow, the 2018 Hôtel de Glace will offer the discovery of a fascinating world."

The hotel boasts an assortment of features, including 35 snow slides, a spa, an indoor water park and dog sledding, among other on-site amenities.

Photo: Getty Images