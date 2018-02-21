Snpachat users who have had the app for years are used to taking a Snap and then swiping through the filters to add the temperature label. It comes in handy for those frigid days or the unseasonably warm spring days that much of the country has seen lately.

But along with the many changes Snap has made to the app, the way users can access the temperature and time stamps for their photos and videos has changed.

How to add the temperature to a Snapchat:

First users should take the photo or video they want to share on Snapchat. Next, they should select the sticker icon, it's the one that looks like a sticky note with one corner peeling up. There, all of the stickers are available including the temperature sticker option. Select it and adjust the size on the Snap.

Snap Inc. recently redesigned the entire app in an attempt to make it more user-friendly. A change that was reluctantly welcomed by some users while others started petitions to get the company to change the app back to the way it was prior to the update.

However, some Snapchat users were tired of seeing stories and Snaps with the temperature on them.

Some users even tweeted at the Snapchat Support account to ask how to use the feature in the redesigned app because they couldn't find it.

