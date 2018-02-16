“Black Panther” ended by making sure fans knew that the story would go on. The Marvel movie included both mid credits and post credits scenes to tease what’s to come in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

[Spoiler Alert: The end credits scenes from “Black Panther” will be detailed below.]

The first end credits scene was a United Nations press conference. T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) reveals that Wakanda is starting an outreach program. They will finally be showing the world what they have to offer.

The problem is that no one realizes they have anything. They’ve disguised themselves as a third-world farming country to keep intruders out. No one knows that they’re the most technologically advanced nation in the world with a vast amount of vibranium, the fictional metal that can be used in everything from Captain America’s shield to modern medical devices.

Photo: Marvel Studios

The first end credits scene wraps up when a reporter asks T’Challa what exactly Wakanda has to offer the world. Black Panther just exchanges a smile with CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), the government agent who knows what Wakanda really has.

“Black Panther” takes place just a week after “Captain America: Civil War,” so when “Avengers: Infinity War” starts, Wakanda will be known to the world. It won’t be shocking for anyone to realize that the African country might be very helpful when they take on the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin), and it seems like the Wakandans might play a big role.

In the “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer, it looks like there are battle sequences taking place in Wakanda, and Black Panther’s whole army might be involved.

The Avengers will also have to head to Wakanda to pick up a friend. The next post-credits scene starts with a bunch of children looking over someone. They run outside and Shuri (Letitia Wright), Black Panther’s tech wiz sister, asks them if they’ve been teasing him again.

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) follows them outside. The children call him “White Wolf.” It isn’t clear how long he’s been awake (he went into cryostasis while Wakandan scientists figured out how to reverse Hydra’s brainwashing), but he doesn’t seem too disoriented. He walks up to Shuri and she says, “Good morning, Sergeant Barnes.”

He corrects her, noting that his name is Bucky, and she asks how he is feeling. He says he feels good and thanks her. She walks away and beckons him to go with her. “Much more for you to learn,” she says.

The post credits scene ends with a black title card stating, “Black Panther will return in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’”

Photo: Marvel Studios

It’s clear that Bucky will return with him, and the final end credits scene hints that he’ll have more than just a new arm (while he was down a limb in “Black Panther,” the “Infinity War” trailer already revealed a new metal arm).

Shuri says she has more to teach him, implying that he is learning a lot from the Wakandans, meaning he could have something new to bring to the table in the third “Avengers” movie. The Winter Soldier could be picking up new fighting skills, but hopefully, he also will also learn something that will help in the fight against Thanos.

Earth will need all the resources they can get to fight back against the purple alien. He has been after the Infinity Stones for a decade, and it looks like he is finally close to getting them. If he attains them all, he’ll have infinite power that could destroy the universe. The Avengers will team up with every hero they can find — including Black Panther, Winter Soldier, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and even the Guardians of the Galaxy — to try to stop Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Black Panther” is out now. “Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters May 4.