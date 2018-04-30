The pressure is on for the teams competing on "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," with a short season and immediate double elimination looming on their minds as they approach the first night of competition.

For the first time on the ABC dancing competition series, there will be a double elimination on night one of the competition, to allow for the pack of 0 to be whittled down significantly prior to the season finale in four weeks. After all of the teams perform their routines, which viewers will vote for during the live broadcast, at least two will say goodbye.

With so much pressure to bring their best from the very beginning, the teams have been hard at work to make sure they can impress with their introductory routines. Here's how they spent the week prior to the premiere rehearsing:

Team Just Friends

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson are hard at work and getting ready to prove they may just be the ones to beat this season. While Jenna shared an image of the two seemingly hugging during a rehearsal, complete with her legs wrapped around her partner's waist, Adam made sure to share a video where he showcased his new talents, telling his followers that he would probably be asked to join the show's troupe for the next season.

Team Move It Or Luge It

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson have definitely spent some time in the dance studio and appeared to be finding inspiration for their Salsa routine in unique places.

Team Home Run

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater have proven that they are going to pull out all of the stops when it comes to performing an impressive Foxtrot, which will include a complicated chair lift that the baseball star still needs a little work on.

Team Back That Pass Up

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess are also working hard, and according to a post the pro dancer shared to her Instagram, they're very aware of their caliber of competition. So much so, in fact, that Josh is looking for some extra pointers to give himself an edge. He's also preparing to use a lift that, if performed correctly, will see him fully lifting Sharna into the air.

Team Fire Ice And Spice

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten are absolutely practicing some fancy footwork in the studio ahead of their debut on the show.

Team Axellent

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

While it may not play into their routine, it's clear that Sasha Farber and Tonya Harding are at least having fun together. Sasha shared a fun image of the pair goofing off in the studio—with the former figure skater showing her strength—to social media.

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev, as well as Team MirroBallers (Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko), Team Pitch Perfect (Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe) and Team Tall and Small (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold), did not share as recent of updates to their social media accounts, so fans will have to wait until show time to see what they've cooked up.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC