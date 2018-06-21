Leon White, best known as Vader or Big Van Vader during his time in the world of professional wrestling, died Monday at the age of 63. His son made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, White's son wrote his father died of heart failure after battling pneumonia over the past month. White had been suffering from several heart issues in recent months, and had also undergone an open-heart surgery.

“He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time,” White's son wrote on Twitter.

White had been part of professional wrestling for more than 30 years. His first successful fight was in Japan, where he became IWGP heavyweight champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the late 1980s. He came to the United States wrestling picture in 1990 for WCW, where he also became a world champion, and eventually moved on to WWE (then known as the WWF) in 1996.

The Los Angeles native was a two-time All-American center at the University of Colorado.

White also made television appearances on 1990s hits “Baywatch” and "Boy Meets World" among his credits.

Tributes from current and past WWE superstars poured in on social media.

“Maaaaan...Vader was my guy as a child and was a sweetheart when he came down to FCW to help train us. I’m forever grateful for the conversations I was able to share with him. Condolences to Leon’s son, Jesse, and the rest of his family,” Florida Man wrote on Twitter.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to the family Of truly one of the greatest big men to step foot in the ring. Vader my friend May you R.I.P,” D-Von Dudley wrote.

Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images