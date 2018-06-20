Fans of Freeform's "Young & Hungry" are preparing to say goodbye, as the show returns for a final 10 episodes. However, it has also been more than a year since the last episode of the series aired on the cable channel, meaning it may be difficult to remember where exactly things left off for Gabi, Josh and the rest of the cast.

While these new episodes are the final ones of the series, they are actually a continuation of the ones that aired in 2017 and are among the back half of Season 5. Episode 10 of the season aired on May 22, 2017. Now, before the premiere of Episodes 11 and 12, here's a quick refresher on how things ended in the first half of the season.

In Season 5, Episode 10, titled "Young & Amnesia," things picked up with Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) still in the hospital and suffering from amnesia after a head injury. He not only couldn't remember that he was going to tell Gabi (Emily Osment) that he loved her, but he couldn't remember her at all.

Desperate to jog his memory, Gabi then worked to recreate the day they met when she auditioned to be his personal chef, but the scheme backfired when and he chose Michael Voltaggio, whom he initially rejected. She also set up a scheme in her apartment by setting up the blanket she had made him earlier, but while he remembered loving the girl who made it, he mistakenly believed Sofia (Aimee Carrero) was the one he cared for, planting a kiss on her instead of Gabi.

Photo: Freeform

Finally, dejected that nothing would work, Gabi decided to leave town. However, despite his earlier attempts to keep her away from Josh, Elliot (Rex Lee) decided to give her a hand, by playing Gabi and Josh's song, "Closer," by Teagan and Sara for his boss. The song finally triggered the tech mogul's memory, and he reunited with Gabi before she left, telling her he loved her. The show ended with the two finally back together as a couple.

Now, according to a synopsis for the next two episodes, everyone will be adjusting to the new dynamics of the pair's relationship.

In Episode 11, "Young & Downtown Gabi," Elliot and Yolanda (Kym Whitley) worry about how their work lives will change now that Josh and Gabi are an official couple. Meanwhile, the new couple will also encounter their first obstacle when Gabi asks Josh to spend more time at her apartment, but Josh becomes horrified to learn how messy she actually is.

In Episode 12, "Young & Third Wheel," Josh sets Sofia up with his dentist, but Gabi isn't sure they're the right match for each other. Meanwhile, Elliot asks Yolanda for help when it comes to reigniting the spark between him and Alan (Bryan Safi).