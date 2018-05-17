Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19. But before they exchange “I do’s,” here’s a look back on how the couple met two years ago.

The couple was set up on a blind date by their common friend in July 2016. E! News previously reported that Prince Harry and Markle’s pal is Violet von Westenholz. However, other publications claimed that Misha Nonoo introduced them to each other.

During their first sit-down interview with the BBC post-engagement, Prince Harry and Markle said they cannot disclose the identity of their common friend and wish to protect her privacy.

Following their first date, the two hit it off immediately. Markle didn’t waste any more time, and she asked Prince Harry what they would be doing the next day. The 33-year-old prince already knew from the first time he saw Markle that she’s the one for him.

After their second date, Prince Harry invited Markle to accompany him on a trip to Africa just a few weeks later.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars. Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other,” Prince Harry said.

After a couple of months of dating, the media learned about Prince Harry and Markle’s romance. Some publications, later on, criticized the 36-year-old “Suits” star for being a divorcee. Markle also happens to be biracial.

Prince Harry confirmed the status of his relationship with Markle at that time when he released a statement asking the press to respect his girlfriend.

In December 2016, Markle was photographed wearing a necklace with the letters M and H on it. On the same month, they were photographed watching “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.”

Fast forward to 11 months later, Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement. By this time, Markle has already met all of the members of the royal family. Prince Harry, on the other hand, has only met Markle’s mom Doria Ragland.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool