TV Land’s “Younger” might be fun and light-hearted, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t full of drama. The show’s Season 4 finale last year was proof of that. With the series making its grand return Tuesday night with its Season 5 finale, let’s take a look back at everything that happened in the last episode we saw.

In “Irish Goodbye,” the Season 4 finale, Liza (Sutton Foster) visited Ireland with Maggie (Debi Mazar) to watch as her ex-boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella) married his new girlfriend, Clare (Phoebe Dynevor). Though he does like his girlfriend of one month a lot, the reason they decided to get married was that Clare needed a green card in order to stay in the United States.

Trying to be a good friend to Josh, Liza was there to help him in any way that she could and helped to convince Clare’s family and friends that the reason for the wedding was 100 percent pure. Of course, Liza will always have feelings for Josh, which made this whole situation very difficult for her. It only got more complicated when a drunk Josh and sober Liza kissed and he revealed that he still wants to be with her. She told him that she can’t give him what he wants and, the next day, he married Clare, as Liza struggled to watch.

Photo: Photo courtesy of TV Land

Back at Empirical, Charles (Peter Hermann) couldn’t stop thinking about Liza and wanting to talk to her, but he still had a lot of work to do while she was away. Unluckily for him, one of those tasks involved his ex-wife, Pauline (Jennifer Westfeldt), and promoting her new book. He became extra concerned about it all when she was on “Good Morning America” chatting about her novel and she and the hosts decided to call him out to be on the broadcast. He had explicitly said he didn’t want to do that, but, alas, he had no choice.

Afterward, all he could think about was if Liza had seen it and how he wanted to explain that he was tricked into it and words were taken out of context. Essentially, he was talking about Pauline’s quote about how the two were working on getting back together.

The finale ended with Charles calling Liza while she was at Josh’s wedding, but her phone was in a bowl with all of the other guests’ phones. Did she eventually see his missed call and ring him back? Will she believe him after already watching the “GMA” segment? Will Josh and Clare’s marriage last?

Many questions will be answered when “#LizaToo,” the “Younger” Season 5 premiere, airs tonight. In it, Liza returns to work at Empirical looking to just get back to business as usual and to keep her mind off her personal life. Unfortunately, that’s hard for her to do when she works with Charles, who “announces a new project that spurs several unsettling revelations,” according to the episode synopsis.

“Younger” returns with Season 5 on TV Land on Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST and has already been renewed for a Season 6.