The royal family has one of the largest amassed amounts of wealth in the world, but that doesn't mean they aren't averse to making attempts to save money.

The royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all actually utilize methods that enable them to save money, despite having quite a bit of wealth dispersed among them. The royal family has an estimated combined net worth of $95 billion, which includes assets like Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and other properties, their art collection and the value of their brand as a whole. Of that total amount, Queen Elizabeth's own net worth is estimated to be $530 million of that total.

However, while they can afford the finest and most luxurious of items without even a single thought to the price tag, the entire family is known to occasionally prioritize money-saving ventures. Here's the different ways various members of the family have promoted value over wealth.

Queen Elizabeth II

Though she rarely travels anymore, the Queen has no qualms of occasionally taking one of the most basic forms of transportation available to the public to get from place to place. She has actually been known to take advantage of the train system, sometimes favoring that method of transportation to the private cars and planes that are afforded to her.

The Queen is also known for being frugal around the various castles. Not only does she insist on light bulbs be turned off whenever necessary, and ban ones over 40 watts from being used, she has also found new uses for old newspaper, parcel strings and frayed sheets and dusters. Wallpaper—from Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother—is also used at Balmoral castle to patch up damage to the walls.

The Queen also recycles wardrobe and accessories often as well. Not only did her children receive hand-me-downs as kids, but she herself also recycles outfits and uses them for multiple occasions.

The Queen is also a big fan of leftovers with her food, and will send things back to the palace kitchens to be reused if she feels it can be done so.

Prince Charles

Like his mother, Prince Charles isn't opposed to leftovers, and is reportedly a big fan of using Tupperware to store food that has not been eaten but can be repurposed. He also has less expensive tastes when it comes to food in general, and was known in the past to forgo foods like truffles and caviar, in favor of simple, fresh and homemade meals consisting of wild mushrooms picked in Scotland, game meats and dairy, all of which came from the estates.

Prince William And Kate Middleton

Prince William seems to have learned from his grandmother when it comes to recycling outfits, as his own son, Prince George, has previously worn outfits he himself donned as a young child in the 1980s.

In addition, William and Kate are also frugal when it comes to furniture, revealing during their recent trip to Sweden that they actually purchased some of the furniture in their children's bedrooms at Amner Hall from an IKEA store.

