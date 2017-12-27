Space in gaming consoles tends to fill up quickly. However, there are several ways to get more space on the Xbox One and PS4. One way to get more space is to delete games or apps, and another is to get rid of screen grabs.

Here are different ways to get more space on the gaming consoles.

How To Free Up Storage on Your PS4

Deleting Games

Go to the Home menu and select Settings. Scroll down to System Storage Management. PS4 owners will be able to see the amount of storage they have left on their console. The screen also breaks down the storage by Applications, which includes games, Captures and other sections. Users can then click on Applications and see how much space each game takes up. PS4 owners can then select the game they want to delete and press the Option button that will bring up the Delete tab. Select the box containing the game title and go to Delete on the bottom-right of the screen. A message will then pop up that asks the user to confirm the deletion. Press OK.

Deleting Screen Grabs

Go to the Home menu and select Settings. Scroll down to System Storage Management. Select the Captures section. Go to All to see all screen grabs. Hit the Option button. Choose Delete, then hit Select All in the next window. Hit delete, press OK in the next window.

How To Free Up Storage on Your Xbox One

Delete Apps and Games

For those who have an Xbox One, space can also be made by deleting games and apps.

To delete games and apps users can go to Home and select My games & apps. Users can then choose the game or app they want to delete and press the three-line button on the controller. Select Uninstall, then Uninstall All.

Delete Add-Ons

Users should make sure to delete all add-ons for the game that was uninstalled too: