As much as fans don’t want to admit it, “Game of Thrones” is coming to a swift end. However, the cast is also starting to share some of their own heartbreak as they begin to wrap up filming the final episodes of the HBO series.

Production is officially winding down on the popular show, and while fans won’t know exactly what’s going to happen until the final episodes hit the air in 2019, they can know that the cast is feeling the pain of the show’s end just as much as they are, as a few have started taking to social media and discussing their future plans now that their time on the series is coming to an end.

So how are some of the members of the cast saying goodbye? Here’s a roundup of the all the emotional goodbyes so far.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Photo: HBO

After portraying the elder Stark daughter since Season One, it appears that Sophie Turner’s time on “Game of Thrones” has come to an official end. Not only did the actress tweet about feeling “heartbroken” and “full” at the same time back in May, but a tattoo she recently had inked on her arm also suggests that she has finished up filming.

The tattoo, which features the Stark family sigil and a partial quote from the series, “the pack survives,” is a direct reference to her character. What is currently unclear is if it is the same tattoo she had previously talked about getting, indicating that all cast members who made it to Season 8 planned on getting matching ink to commemorate their time on the series.

“I think the plan is for everyone to get matching tattoos if we survive to season eight. That’s the plan. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m in there!” she told Vulture back in 2016.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

The Mother of Dragons has started to bid the show goodbye as well. Clarke took to Instagram to share an emotional post about saying goodbye to her fellow cast members, admitting she would always miss them once things wrapped for good.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” she captioned the photo of herself. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.”

She also shared a second post of herself with fellow cast members Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) as well, using the hashtags #heartbreakclub and #almostover to reveal that she was almost done with filming.

Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei)

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys’ most trusted advisor began saying her goodbyes to Westeros earlier in June, by sharing a photo from one of her favorite spots in Belfast, where the series shoots. In her post, she used the hashtags #cantbelieveitsallcomingtoanend and #whhhyyyyy to express her heartbreak over the upcoming end to the show.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

The secret Targaryen hasn’t shared any social media posts about his time on the series coming to an end, but he does have some big plans for the future he will have afterward.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington, who will reportedly marry former co-star Rose Leslie this weekend, admitted that he wants to become a little less recognizable for a while, so he intends to cut off the long curly hair he has kept for years because of his role.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” he said.

“Game of Thrones” will air the final season on HBO in 2019, though an official premiere date has not yet been announced.