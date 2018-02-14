How To Get Camila Cabello 2018 Tour Tickets: US Dates, Pre-Sale Information
Last month, Camila Cabello released her debut solo album and now she’s announced she’s heading out on her debut solo tour. It’s only two months into 2018 and it’s already shaping up to be quite the year for the Fifth Harmony alum.
While the “Havana” singer hasn’t revealed any opening acts for her upcoming concerts, she’s shared that it will be called the Never Be The Same Tour.
This announcement is quite the Valentine’s Day present to her fans, who were already happy enough with the gift she gave them Friday of a “Never Be The Same” music video teaser. There’s no word yet on when the full video will be released. In the meantime, Camilizers have the original, homemade video she released for the song back in December to watch.
Plus, they now have the tour to get hyped-up about, though it isn’t all good news when it comes to her new concerts. Without a large solo discography, fans can expect Cabello to sing quite a few songs off of her debut album, but one thing they shouldn’t anticipate is hearing her sing any Fifth Harmony songs. She specifically told NME that she “definitely” will not be performing any on tour. Cabello explained how this a new chapter for her, which means she won’t be bringing in her old group’s content.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased on Thursday during a pre-sale and on Friday for the general sale. The times for both the pre-sales and general sales have not yet been released, but she will add the dates to her official site when they are finalized.
See the North American tour dates for Camila Cabello’s 2018 Never Be The Same Tour below:
April 9 - Vancouver, BC, Canada
April 10 - Seattle, Washington
April 11 - Portland, Oregon
April 13 - Oakland, California
April 14 - Los Angeles, California
April 18 - Denver, Colorado
April 20 - Minneapolis, Minnesota
April 21 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
April 22 - Chicago, Illinois
April 24 - St. Louis, Missouri
April 25 - Detroit, Michigan
April 27 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada
April 28 - Montreal, Canada
April 29 - Boston, Massachusetts
May 1 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 4 - New York, New York