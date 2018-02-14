Last month, Camila Cabello released her debut solo album and now she’s announced she’s heading out on her debut solo tour. It’s only two months into 2018 and it’s already shaping up to be quite the year for the Fifth Harmony alum.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While the “Havana” singer hasn’t revealed any opening acts for her upcoming concerts, she’s shared that it will be called the Never Be The Same Tour.

This announcement is quite the Valentine’s Day present to her fans, who were already happy enough with the gift she gave them Friday of a “Never Be The Same” music video teaser. There’s no word yet on when the full video will be released. In the meantime, Camilizers have the original, homemade video she released for the song back in December to watch.

never be the same........_ http://smarturl.it/camila_nbts A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Feb 9, 2018 at 3:08pm PST

Plus, they now have the tour to get hyped-up about, though it isn’t all good news when it comes to her new concerts. Without a large solo discography, fans can expect Cabello to sing quite a few songs off of her debut album, but one thing they shouldn’t anticipate is hearing her sing any Fifth Harmony songs. She specifically told NME that she “definitely” will not be performing any on tour. Cabello explained how this a new chapter for her, which means she won’t be bringing in her old group’s content.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased on Thursday during a pre-sale and on Friday for the general sale. The times for both the pre-sales and general sales have not yet been released, but she will add the dates to her official site when they are finalized.

See the North American tour dates for Camila Cabello’s 2018 Never Be The Same Tour below:

April 9 - Vancouver, BC, Canada

April 10 - Seattle, Washington

April 11 - Portland, Oregon

April 13 - Oakland, California

April 14 - Los Angeles, California

April 18 - Denver, Colorado

April 20 - Minneapolis, Minnesota

April 21 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

April 22 - Chicago, Illinois

April 24 - St. Louis, Missouri

April 25 - Detroit, Michigan

April 27 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada

April 28 - Montreal, Canada

April 29 - Boston, Massachusetts

May 1 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 4 - New York, New York