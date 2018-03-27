This will be a summer Chris Brown’s fan won’t forget. On Tuesday, the singer announced his “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” tour and revealed fans can start buying tickets Wednesday.

Fresh off of the success of his catchy tune “Freaky Friday” with Lil Dicky, Brown took to Twitter to reveal he will be passing through 27 cities across the US when he hits the road.

“TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour with @HERMusicx @6LACK, and @richthekid! Pre-sales start 3/28 at 12pm local time,” he tweeted.

Customers interested in purchasing VIP packages and Citi cardmembers will have access to the pre-sale starting Wednesday. Artist pre-sales will also be available the same day. Depending on which location customers are purchasing tickets for, the sale times may vary. Check Live Nation to confirm the local time your pre-sale will begin.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation.

Although Brown will be joined by Rich The Kid, 6LACK and H.E.R., the three guest artists will not perform at every stop on the tour. Customers hoping to see a specific artist should plan ahead and pay attention to who will be performing at the show before purchasing your ticket.

See the dates for Chris Brown’s “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” tour below:

June 19 - Auburn, Washington - White River Amphitheatre

June 21 - Concord, California - Concord Pavilion

June 24 - Phoenix, Arizona - Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 - The Woodlands, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 29 - Austin, Texas - Austin360 Amphitheater

July 1 - Dallas, Texas - Starplex Pavilion

July 3 - Atlanta, Georgia - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 5 - West Palm Beach, Florida - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 6 - Tampa, Florida - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 7 - Pelham, Alabama - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 12 - Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 15 - Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center

July 16 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Center

July 18 - Camden, New Jersey - BB&T Pavilion

July 19 - Boston, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

July 21 - Hartford, Connecticut - XFINITY Theatre

July 22 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania - KeyBank Pavilion

July 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

July 25 - Clarkston, Michigan - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 - Noblesville, Indiana - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 28 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 - Maryland Heights, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 3 - Chula Vista, California - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 - Las Vegas, Nevada - T-Mobile Arena

