How To Get Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Tickets: US Dates, Pre-Sale
Another year, another summer tour from the Dave Matthews Band. The group announced just that on Tuesday, along with the news that they have a new studio album on the way, as well.
New album! New tour! DMB returns to the road with a new studio album set for release this summer. Visit https://t.co/GKhloMYpWE for tour dates, tickets and all information. #DMB2018 pic.twitter.com/vyLu1AePh4
— dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 16, 2018
While fans have come to expect the annual tour, which often stops at the same venues, the album announcement is a big deal because the band hasn’t released a new one since 2012 with “Away from the World.” The actual release date for the new collection of music has not been shared, but the band revealed that it would be coming out in the summer, which means it will likely be released around the same time as the start of the tour.
The string of concerts kick off on May 18 in Woondlands, Texas, and tour tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Each ticket comes with either a CD or digital download of the new album, with the offer ending May 17.
See the tour dates for Dave Matthews Band’s 2018 summer tour below:
- May 18 - The Woodlands, Texas
- May 19 - Dallas, Texas
- May 22 - Austin, Texas
- May 26 - Atlanta, Georgia
- May 27 - Orange Beach, Alabama
- May 29 - Brandon, Mississippi
- May 30 - Rogers, Arkansas
- June 1 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania
- June 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- June 5 - Syracuse, New York
- June 6 - Clarkston, Michigan
- June 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio
- June 9 - Bristow, Virginia
- June 12 - Gilford, New Hampshire
- June 13 - Gilford, New Hampshire
- June 15 - Camden, New Jersey
- June 16 - Camden, New Jersey
- June 22 - Mansfield, Massachusetts
- June 23 - Hartford, Connecticut
- June 27 - Darien Center, New York
- June 29 - Chicago, Illinois
- June 30 - Chicago, Illinois
- July 1 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- July 6 - Noblesville, Indiana
- July 7 - Noblesville, Indiana
- July 10 - Toronto, Ontario
- July 11 - Ottawa, Ontario
- July 13 - Saratoga Springs, New York
- July 14 - Saratoga Springs, New York
- July 17 - Wantagh, New York
- July 18 - Holmdel, New Jersey
- July 20 - Raleigh, North Carolina
- July 21 - Virginia Beach, Viriginia
- July 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- July 25 - Tampa, Florida
- July 27 - West Palm Beach, Florida
- July 28 - West Palm Beach, Florida
- Aug. 24 - Englewood, Colorado
- Aug. 25 - Englewood, Colorado
- Aug. 28 - Ben, Oregon
- Aug. 31 - George, Washington
- Sept. 1 - George, Washington
- Sept. 2 - George, Washington
- Sept. 7 - Stateline, Nevada
- Sept. 8 - Mountain View, California
- Sept. 10 - Los Angeles, California