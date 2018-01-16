Another year, another summer tour from the Dave Matthews Band. The group announced just that on Tuesday, along with the news that they have a new studio album on the way, as well.

New album! New tour! DMB returns to the road with a new studio album set for release this summer. Visit https://t.co/GKhloMYpWE for tour dates, tickets and all information. #DMB2018 pic.twitter.com/vyLu1AePh4 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 16, 2018

While fans have come to expect the annual tour, which often stops at the same venues, the album announcement is a big deal because the band hasn’t released a new one since 2012 with “Away from the World.” The actual release date for the new collection of music has not been shared, but the band revealed that it would be coming out in the summer, which means it will likely be released around the same time as the start of the tour.

The string of concerts kick off on May 18 in Woondlands, Texas, and tour tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Each ticket comes with either a CD or digital download of the new album, with the offer ending May 17.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV

See the tour dates for Dave Matthews Band’s 2018 summer tour below: