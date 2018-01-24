How To Get Elton John 2018 Tour Tickets: US Dates, Pre-Sale Information
Elton John is saying goodbye to touring. The singer announced via live video on Wednesday that he’s hanging up his touring hat after one final galavant around the world. Aptly titled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, John will be retiring after embarking on the 300-date string of shows.
The yellow brick road leads to... The #EltonFarewellTour!
Get tickets for Elton's final tour and watch the incredible Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launch video at https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/pyiPP3KHuN
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018
After releasing his first solo studio album, “Empty Sky,” in 1969, John quickly became an established singer in the industry and has remained as such ever since. His released his last album, “Wonderful Crazy Night,” in 2016, while balancing recording, touring, and his Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace where he’s still performing but is scheduled to finish up with later this year.
His final tour kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the PPL Center on Sept. 8 and he’ll continue to travel all over North America and the world over the next few years before he finishes out the tour and retires. Before all of that, John can also be seen performing during the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.
After checking him out on the live broadcast, pick up your tickets to his goodbye tour when they go on sale on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register to buy those tickets via Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which starts Wednesday. There will also be a chance to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public by purchasing VIP packages beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.
See the U.S. tour dates for Elton John’s 2018 Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour below:
- Sept. 8 - PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Sept. 11 - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Sept. 12 - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Sept. 15 - First Niagara Centre in Buffalo, New York
- Sept. 16 - Bryce Jordan Ctr in University Park, Pennsylvania
- Sept. 19 - XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Sept. 21 - Capital One Arena in Washington
- Sept. 22 - Capital One Arena in Washington
- Oct. 6 - TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Oct. 10 - PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Oct. 12 - Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Oct. 15 - Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Oct. 18 - The Garden in New York, New York
- Oct. 19 - The Garden in New York, New York
- Oct. 23 - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- Oct. 24 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Oct. 26 - United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Oct. 27 - United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Oct. 30 - Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Nov. 2 - The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio
- Nov. 3 - Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- Nov. 8 - The Garden in New York, New York
- Nov. 23 - BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Nov. 24 - AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida
- Nov. 27 - Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Nov. 28 - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Nov. 30 - Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Dec. 1 - Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Dec. 4 - TheBJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- Dec. 6 - Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Lousiana
- Dec. 8 - Houston Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Dec. 9 - Houston Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Dec. 12 - AT&T Center Pkwy in San Antonio, Texas
- Dec. 14 - American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Dec. 15 - American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas