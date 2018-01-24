Elton John is saying goodbye to touring. The singer announced via live video on Wednesday that he’s hanging up his touring hat after one final galavant around the world. Aptly titled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, John will be retiring after embarking on the 300-date string of shows.

The yellow brick road leads to... The #EltonFarewellTour!







Get tickets for Elton's final tour and watch the incredible Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launch video at https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/pyiPP3KHuN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

After releasing his first solo studio album, “Empty Sky,” in 1969, John quickly became an established singer in the industry and has remained as such ever since. His released his last album, “Wonderful Crazy Night,” in 2016, while balancing recording, touring, and his Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace where he’s still performing but is scheduled to finish up with later this year.

His final tour kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the PPL Center on Sept. 8 and he’ll continue to travel all over North America and the world over the next few years before he finishes out the tour and retires. Before all of that, John can also be seen performing during the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

After checking him out on the live broadcast, pick up your tickets to his goodbye tour when they go on sale on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register to buy those tickets via Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which starts Wednesday. There will also be a chance to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public by purchasing VIP packages beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

See the U.S. tour dates for Elton John’s 2018 Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour below: