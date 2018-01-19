Not only did Fall Out Boy release their latest album, “Mania,” on Friday, but they also announced that they’ll be heading out on a tour of the same name later this year in support of it.

Joining them on the road is Machine Guy Kelly as the opening act throughout the tour, as well as special guests like Gym Class Heroes, Everytime I Die, Against The Current, State Champs, L.I.F.T. and Nothing, Nowhere who will be performing on select dates. The Mania Tour starts on Aug. 29 in Uniondale, New York and finishes up on Oct. 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

All pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for the tour go on sale on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, while everyone else can begin purchasing tickets shortly thereafter, though an exact onsale date has not yet been announced. Fall Out Boy also revealed that $1 from every ticket sold will go to their Fall Out Boy Fund, which helps out charities in the Chicago area.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartMedi

See the tour dates for Fall Out Boy’s 2018 Mania Tour below: