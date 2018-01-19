How To Get Fall Out Boy 2018 Tour Tickets: US Dates, Pre-Sale
Not only did Fall Out Boy release their latest album, “Mania,” on Friday, but they also announced that they’ll be heading out on a tour of the same name later this year in support of it.
Joining them on the road is Machine Guy Kelly as the opening act throughout the tour, as well as special guests like Gym Class Heroes, Everytime I Die, Against The Current, State Champs, L.I.F.T. and Nothing, Nowhere who will be performing on select dates. The Mania Tour starts on Aug. 29 in Uniondale, New York and finishes up on Oct. 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
All pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for the tour go on sale on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, while everyone else can begin purchasing tickets shortly thereafter, though an exact onsale date has not yet been announced. Fall Out Boy also revealed that $1 from every ticket sold will go to their Fall Out Boy Fund, which helps out charities in the Chicago area.
See the tour dates for Fall Out Boy’s 2018 Mania Tour below:
- Aug. 29 - Uniondale, New York at NYCB Live, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Aug. 31 - Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sept. 1 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- Sept. 2 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
- Sept. 4 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- Sept. 5 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- Sept. 6 - Grand Rapids, Michigan at The Van Andel Arena
- Sept. 8 - Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field
- Sept. 9 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- Sept. 11 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- Sept. 12 - Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- Sept. 14 - Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sept. 16 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- Sept. 21 - Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center
- Sept. 22 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Center
- Sept. 23 - Austin, Texas at Frank Erwin Center
- Sept. 25 - El Paso, Texas at UTEP Don Haskins Center
- Sept. 26 - Tucson, Arizona at Tucson Arena
- Sept. 28 - Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sept. 29 - Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- Sept. 30 - San Jose, California at SAP Center
- Oct. 2 - Boise, Idaho at Taco Bell Arena
- Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Oct. 5 - Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Oct. 6 - Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena
- Oct. 7 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Oct. 9 - North Little Rock, Arkansas at Verizon Arena
- Oct. 10 - New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center