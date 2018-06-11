How To Get Hozier 2018 Tour Tickets: U.S. Dates, Pre-Sale Information
Hozier’s only full-length album came out nearly four years ago, but the Irish musician is finally ready to release his sophomore effort. The singer announced that he’ll release a new album in the fall, and fans will be able to hear it when he goes on tour, tickets for which will go on sale later this week.
“Very excited to announce the upcoming North American tour for later in the year which will coincide with the releasing of new work,” he wrote on Facebook Monday morning. “The completion of the record is fast approaching and I’m eager to share it with everyone. Sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the fans for your continued support. Realising the work in a live setting was such a joy for me last time round and I hope to see you on the road again soon.”
The “Take Me To Church” crooner will play about 20 tour dates in September and October. He revealed that tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, June 14. Fans can easily get access to the pre-sale. On his Facebook page and website, he revealed that “Hozier” is the password to get early access to the tickets. The pre-sale will only go on for 12 hours, ending at 10 p.m. local time.
If fans miss the pre-sale, they can still get tickets later in the week. More tickets will be released Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. local time. The tickets are being sold through a variety of vendors, so check out Hozier’s website for more information.
Tickets for the festivals he is playing as part of the tour are already on sale. He’ll be at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Austin City Limits.
See all of Hozier’s 2018 U.S. and Canadian tour dates below:
- Sept. 15 — Cityfolk in Ottawa, Canada
- Sept. 18 — L’olympia in Montreal, Canada
- Sept. 19 — Rebel Complex in Toronto, Canada
- Sept. 21 — Riviera Theater in Chicago
- Sept. 22-23 — Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee
- Sept. 24 — Beacon Theatre in New York, New York
- Oct. 1 — House Of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts
- Oct. 2 — Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.
- Oct. 3 — The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Oct. 5-7 — Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas
- Oct. 8 — The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California
- Oct. 12-14 — Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas
- Oct. 14 — The Marquee in Los Tempe, Arizona
- Oct. 15 — The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California
- Oct. 16 — Fox Theater in Oakland, California
- Oct. 18 — The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington
- Oct. 19 — Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon
- Oct. 20 — Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon
- Oct. 22 — Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver, Canada
Hozier has not announced a release date for his new album.