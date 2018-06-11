Hozier’s only full-length album came out nearly four years ago, but the Irish musician is finally ready to release his sophomore effort. The singer announced that he’ll release a new album in the fall, and fans will be able to hear it when he goes on tour, tickets for which will go on sale later this week.

“Very excited to announce the upcoming North American tour for later in the year which will coincide with the releasing of new work,” he wrote on Facebook Monday morning. “The completion of the record is fast approaching and I’m eager to share it with everyone. Sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the fans for your continued support. Realising the work in a live setting was such a joy for me last time round and I hope to see you on the road again soon.”

The “Take Me To Church” crooner will play about 20 tour dates in September and October. He revealed that tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, June 14. Fans can easily get access to the pre-sale. On his Facebook page and website, he revealed that “Hozier” is the password to get early access to the tickets. The pre-sale will only go on for 12 hours, ending at 10 p.m. local time.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for VH1

If fans miss the pre-sale, they can still get tickets later in the week. More tickets will be released Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. local time. The tickets are being sold through a variety of vendors, so check out Hozier’s website for more information.

Tickets for the festivals he is playing as part of the tour are already on sale. He’ll be at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and Austin City Limits.

See all of Hozier’s 2018 U.S. and Canadian tour dates below:

Sept. 15 — Cityfolk in Ottawa, Canada

Sept. 18 — L’olympia in Montreal, Canada

Sept. 19 — Rebel Complex in Toronto, Canada

Sept. 21 — Riviera Theater in Chicago

Sept. 22-23 — Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee

Sept. 24 — Beacon Theatre in New York, New York

Oct. 1 — House Of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts

Oct. 2 — Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Oct. 3 — The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oct. 5-7 — Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas

Oct. 8 — The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California

Oct. 12-14 — Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas

Oct. 14 — The Marquee in Los Tempe, Arizona

Oct. 15 — The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California

Oct. 16 — Fox Theater in Oakland, California

Oct. 18 — The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington

Oct. 19 — Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon

Oct. 20 — Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon

Oct. 22 — Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver, Canada

Hozier has not announced a release date for his new album.