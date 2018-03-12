There have been rumors. There have been leaks. Now, it’s official: Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road together on the OTR II Tour.

The two artists joined forces for the On The Run tour in the summer of 2014, selling out stadium shows all over the world. They’re ready to do it again. After bringing the ORT II Tour overseas for a few weeks beginning June 6, the couple will return to North America for two months of shows throughout the U.S. and some of Canada. The North American leg starts on July 25 at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps up on Oct. 2 at the BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time for those signed up with Tidal and those who’ve joined Beyoncé’s Beyhive. Citi cardmembers will also have access to early tickets with their pre-sale on Wednesday, which opens at 12 p.m. local time. The general public can purchase tickets starting on Monday, March 19.

Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

See the tour dates for Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 2018 OTR II Tour below: