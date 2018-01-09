PaleyFest is a TV fan’s dream. The William S. Paley Center gathers the casts of hit TV shows for a screening and an in-depth discussion about their work. TV lovers will want to get tickets to PaleyFest LA 2018 as soon as possible.

The Lineup: The event will kick off with a tribute to Barbra Streisand on March 16, but will quickly dive into TV shows the next day. Freshman shows like “The Orville” and “The Good Doctor” will appear at PaleyFest LA for the first time while veteran dramas like “Supernatural” and “The Big Bang Theory” return to the stage at the Dolby Theatre. While specific names haven’t been revealed yet, you can expect stars from these shows at PaleyFest LA 2018:

March 16: PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30 p.m.)

PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30 p.m.) March 17: “The Orville” (2:00 p.m.)

“The Orville” (2:00 p.m.) March 17: “Will & Grace” (7:00 p.m.)

“Will & Grace” (7:00 p.m.) March 18: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2:00 p.m.)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (2:00 p.m.) March 18: “Silicon Valley” (7:00 p.m.)

“Silicon Valley” (7:00 p.m.) March 20: “Supernatural” (6:45 p.m.)

“Supernatural” (6:45 p.m.) March 21: “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m.)

“The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m.) March 22: “The Good Doctor” (7:30 p.m.)

“The Good Doctor” (7:30 p.m.) March 24: “Mom” (2:00 p.m.)

“Mom” (2:00 p.m.) March 24: “Queen Sugar” (7:00 p.m.)

“Queen Sugar” (7:00 p.m.) March 25: “Riverdale” (2:00 p.m.)

“Riverdale” (2:00 p.m.) March 25: “Stranger Things” (7:00 p.m.)

Photo: CW; ABC; CW

Presale Tickets: Fans will need a ticket to get in to each panel. The presale for Citi cardholders as well as Paley Center supporting, fellow, and patron members begins Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. Paley Center individual members will be able to buy tickets on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST. Citi cardholders should go to Citi Private Pass website to buy tickets. Paley members should go to the Paley Center website or app.

General Sale: Everyone else will be able to buy tickets on Friday, Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST through the Paley Center website or app.

Prices: PaleyFest gets more expensive based on how many panels you want to attend. Individual passes are $30 to $72 for Paley members, but the general public will have to pay $40 to $90.

Studio passes get buyers into three panels with a “premium reserved seat.” Members will pay $205 while the public is charged $240. However, Showrunner Passes are the real golden tickets. It costs $1,275 for Paley members and $1,499 for the general public, but it will get customers into every single PaleyFest LA panel.