“Saturday Night Live” airs live, but it’s even more fun to watch in person. Getting tickets to the hit NBC variety show isn’t easy, though.

The good news is that “SNL” tickets are free. Unfortunately, the ticket lottery for “SNL” Season 43 is closed, but there are still standby tickets released every week. They require an early morning visit to the studio, though.

On Saturdays (when there is a new show at night), fans can line up on the 48th Street side of 30 Rockefeller Plaza for tickets. Tickets are given out at 7 a.m., according to NBC, but get there long before that. Those who get tickets usually sleep on the street the night before.

If the “SNL” host or musical guest is super popular, you’ll want to get there extra early. Some blogs report people arriving as early as Wednesday or Thursday night for big celebrities, but generally it seems like Friday afternoon is a good time to arrive.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath

You have to stay in line at all times until the tickets are finally issued. Obviously, bathroom and food breaks are allowed, but you will lose your spot if you disappear for a long while without explanation.

At 6 a.m. the NBC pages will wake up all the street campers and tell them to pack up and stand up to condense the line. Standby tickets are given out for both the 8 p.m. dress rehearsal and the 11:30 p.m. live broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.”

Tickets are limited to one per person, so you’ll have to bring your date with you. Though you won’t need to pay anything, you still need your wallet. Valid photo IDs are necessary to get the tickets and to be let in to the studio. No one under 16 can attend.

It’s important to note that standby tickets don’t guarantee entrance. You only get a seat when someone else with a ticket doesn’t show. Sometimes a few dozen people get in, sometimes no one does. You won’t know until you return to Rockefeller Center that night at 7:15 p.m. for the dress rehearsal or 10:45 p.m. for the live show.

Also, if you brought a sleeping bag, backpack or chair to the standby line, keep in mind that you shouldn’t bring that back for the actual show. NBC won’t even allow backpacks through security.

Those who already have tickets planned ahead. The standard ticket lottery ran from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Audience members sent an email to NBC explaining why they wanted to be in the studio audience. Winners were awarded tickets to random shows.

While “SNL” tickets are difficult to get, you can always get a front row seat in your living room. “Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11 p.m. EST on NBC.