Snapchat users have been clamoring for a new lens called “To Be Continued” that freezes a video right before its climax and continues the footage in another snap. The clever lens has been spreading quickly, even though it’s not from Snapchat.

The To Be Continued Lens was created by Snapchat user Matthew Mular using Lens Studio—a tool for user-created lenses that can be used and shared on Snapchat—and first made available on Jan. 12.

Since Mular released the lens, it has been blowing up. In a post in the Snap Lenses community on Reddit, Mular revealed his To Be Continued lens got scanned by nearly 90,000 Snapchat users within the first five days of it being available.

In addition to generating tons of scans, Mular also showed that his lens generated about 6,000 clicks within the first two days. By Jan. 15, it was getting more than 10,000 clicks and generated more than 25,000 clicks on the 16th and 17th.

How To Get The ‘To Be Continued’ Lens

Unlike lenses added by Snapchat, the To Be Continued lens won’t just show up in a user’s feed. They will have to add it themselves to be able to start using it. Luckily, adding the lens manually is a pretty simple task.

First, visit the Snapcode page for the To Be Continued Lens. It can be found here.

Take a picture of the code, either as a screenshot on a mobile device or a clear picture of the code on another screen.

Open up the Snapchat app and open the main menu by clicking in the upper left hand corner of the app. Choose the “Add Friends” option, then the “Snapcode” option that allows the user to scan a Snapcode from a photo.

Choose the photo or screenshot of the Snapcode for the To Be Continued lens. Snapchat will scan the code and recognize it, making it available for the user to use as a lens.

Unfortunately, lenses from the Lens Studio like the To Be Continued lens are only available for 24 hours, so for users who want to continue using it, they will have to re-scan the code every 24 hours to keep the lens active. It’s a minor inconvenience to get in on the popular Lens, but one that is worth it for the unique, user-created feature.