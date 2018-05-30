“American Ninja Warrior” returns for another season Wednesday night, but you don’t have to simply sit in front of your TV to enjoy the show. There’s still a chance for fans to catch the series in person by being part of the live audience.

Paying for tickets to see “American Ninja Warrior” isn’t an obstacle, considering it’s free to watch the contestants. Getting to the show, however, isn’t exactly easy.

For starters, the opportunities to watch the show live are limited. Even though season 10 is just premiering, all of city qualifying and city finals rounds have been completed. Those episodes were filmed in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Minneapolis over the course of the last two and a half months.

The last chance to watch this season of “American Ninja Warrior” live will come in Las Vegas. That’s where the national finals will take place from June 18-24. Filming begins at 8 p.m. and is expected to last late into the night.

In order to attempt to get tickets for one of those shows, go to On-Camera-Audiences.com. Because it doesn’t cost anything to get a seat, it’s first come, first served. Sign up on the website by giving some basic information about yourself, and you’ll be informed if you’re eligible for a ticket.

The process for trying to get tickets for the show usually begins months before the event, and even before tickets are officially available. Fans can put their names on a waiting list and be notified when tickets are ready to be given out.

Children under 12 years old aren’t permitted to attend “American Ninja Warrior” tapings.

The Las Vegas finals will feature a four-stage obstacle course that’s modeled after Mt. Midoriyama in Japan. The contestant that completes the course in the fastest time will be awarded a $1 million grand prize.

Wednesday marks the first of 15 episodes for the 10th season of “American Ninja Warrior.” New episodes will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC for three weeks. The show will then shift to Mondays at the same time on the same channel.