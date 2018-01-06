Meghan Markle will soon tie the knot with Prince Harry, and she has decided to become a UK citizen.

However, the process of becoming a citizen of the United Kingdom is quite tedious. It is incorrect to think that she will automatically become a UK citizen after marrying the prince.

Just like everyone else, Markle would have to first apply for a fiancée visa to legalize her status as a resident of the United Kingdom. Not everyone is approved of their application for a fiancée or spouse visa because there is a suitability criterion that ensures the couple’s relationship is the “real deal.”

The UK citizen who is bringing in his or her partner into the country should also earn a certain amount throughout the entire year. This shouldn’t be a problem because Markle will be marrying Prince Harry.

According to Sky, Markle would have to reside in the United Kingdom for three years before she can apply as a citizen. She may also be granted an indefinite leave, which may be acquired after five years of lawful residence.

The indefinite leave status will give Markle two separate visas lasting for two and a half years each. The processing for this kind of status costs over $9,000.

Meanwhile, People previously reported that Markle won’t most likely denounce her U.S. citizen to become a UK citizen. After all, there’s no rule that she would have to do this. And since she won’t also be marrying the heir to the throne, things are more flexible when it comes to Markle’s citizenship.

But one thing that won’t be flexible for Markle is her taxes as a U.S. citizen. Even if she becomes a UK citizen, she is still required to pay her taxes in her home country. Peter Spiro, author of “At Home In Two Countries: The Past and Future of Dual Citizenship,” told the Washington Post (via Independent), “US citizens are subject to US tax obligations regardless of their country of residence. A member of the royal family would be treated just like anyone else.”

In other news, Markle and Prince Harry are expected to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Following their wedding, the “Suits” alum would have to wait for a total of 93 months to officially become a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson