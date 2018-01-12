Certain dog breeds are easier to recognize than others, Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds and Poodles have distinct looks and names that are easy to remember and pronounce. But the two newest dog breeds, recognized by the American Kennel Club, are quite the opposite.

The new breeds are a little more difficult to say “shepherd” or “retriever.” The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen bring the total number of breeds the AKC recognizes to 192, according to a release from the AKC.

The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje is pronounced “Netherlands-e Coy-ker-hond-tsje,” according to the AKC. It looks similar to a spaniel and can be traced back to the 1500s. The dog was bred to work as a duck decoy for hunters, meaning the dog would lure the ducks and then the hunter would trap them and sell them, according to the AKC. It almost went extinct in the 1930s but the breed was saved. The dogs are medium-sized and have a medium amount of energy, with white and red coats that require weekly brushings.

The Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen, on the other hand, is a bit more energetic and requires some more exercise than the Kooikerhondje. The medium-size breed is a rough-coated scent hound bred for hunting rabbit and larger game like boar and deer, according to the AKC. The breed was developed, partially, by the aristocracy in France hundreds of years ago. These dogs have white, black, gray, orange, tan, and other colors or mixed of those colors in their coats.

Prior to the addition of these two breeds, the last time the AKC recognized any new breeds was in 2016 with the addition of the Sloughi, Pumi and the American Hairless Terrier. In order for new breeds to be recognized by the AKC, the breed has to go through a number of steps. There must be a minimum number of the breed across the country and there needs to be a breed club for breeders and owners, according to the AKC.