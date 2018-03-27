Nobody is in any rush to name Luke Skywalker of the “Star Wars” franchise as a prince, but Mark Hamill, who played the iconic character, was able to convince England’s Prince William and Prince Harry nonetheless that the Jedi really was royalty.

This is what Hamill said during Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” according to Entertainment Weekly. He told co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Meghan McCain that his first order of business when he met with the royal princes was to convince them that they and his character are on equal footing. After all, Luke’s sister Leia (Carrie Fisher) wasn’t called a princess for nothing.

“We finally met the princes on set,” he shared. “You know William and Harry. You’re all lined up and you’re told how to address them formally, but when I got my chance to talk to them, I said ‘Your highness, I would like to make a case for myself. My father was Lord Vader, my mother was Queen Amidala, my sister was Princess Leia — doesn’t that make me royalty?”

Hamill really made a good point since Prince William replied, “Absolutely, I don’t say why not.”

Hamill reprised his role as Luke in the recent “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” film directed by Rian Johnson, but the actor admitted that he wasn’t completely gung-ho with how the Jedi turned out.

“I’ve had trouble accepting what [Johnson] saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie, I was wrong,” he earlier told IMDb. “I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we’ve seen it.”

He even told Vanity Fair that he confronted Johnson after reading the script, because he wasn’t in agreement of Luke hiding from the rest of the world.

He told the director, “I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision.”

Because of his comments, “Star Wars” fans got upset with the actor. This prompted him to issue an apology on Twitter.